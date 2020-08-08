OST 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $497,680.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Upbit, Gate.io and OKEx. In the last seven days, OST has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $497,680.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.01981134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00091624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00111114 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDCM, Upbit, OKEx, Coinsuper, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

