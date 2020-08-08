OST Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, IDCM and Coinsuper. OST has a market cap of $7.89 million and $495,933.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OST has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00108921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.01975998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00194424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111193 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, IDCM, Huobi, Coinsuper, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

