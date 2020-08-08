Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,764. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.