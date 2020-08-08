Own (CHX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.04 or 0.04970592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029632 BTC.

CHX is a token. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official website is weown.com. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

