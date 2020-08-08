Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE:OXM traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 117,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,976. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $733.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $21,374,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,006 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 875,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

