Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 253.61%.

Shares of NYSE:PACD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 10,274,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,582. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Pacific Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $11,392,315.83. Also, major shareholder Avenue Capital Management Ii, sold 9,007,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $5,404,513.20. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

