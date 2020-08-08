Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.36%.

PMBC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,300. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 million, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PMBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

