Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. 3,513,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.43. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.