Pandacoin (PND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $113.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and $113.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

