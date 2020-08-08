Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PANL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

