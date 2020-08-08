PANTHEON X (XPN) Market Capitalization Hits $641,806.20

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $641,806.20 and approximately $8,192.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One PANTHEON X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.01980241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00092002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00193117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110423 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,316,617 tokens. The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io.

