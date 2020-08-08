Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.

Papa John’s Int’l has increased its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Papa John’s Int’l has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $100.69.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.