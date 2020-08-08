ParallelCoin Market Cap Hits $79,974.32 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $79,974.32 and $114.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00495635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.