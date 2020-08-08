Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Firstegy

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.32.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

POU opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.