PARETO Rewards (PARETO) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. PARETO Rewards has a total market capitalization of $114,232.12 and $25.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARETO Rewards has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.78 or 0.04974874 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013561 BTC.

PARETO Rewards (CRYPTO:PARETO) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,629,499 tokens. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network. The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network.

PARETO Rewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

