Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Holdings Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

