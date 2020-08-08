Parkgene (GENE) Trading Up 100.2% Over Last Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded up 100.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a total market cap of $88,428.26 and $56.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

