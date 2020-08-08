ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.40 million and $33.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00037234 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,670.58 or 0.99445959 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001796 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00166392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004486 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

