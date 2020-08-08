Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.77

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.77 and traded as high as $38.79. Parkland Fuel shares last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 345,341 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities set a C$38.00 price target on Parkland Fuel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The company had revenue of C$4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 18,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.10, for a total value of C$677,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 493,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,313,647.53. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total transaction of C$280,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,100,015.69. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

