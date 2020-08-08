Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%.

PRTY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,826,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $154.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

