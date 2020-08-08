Passage Bio (IMRA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect Passage Bio to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($3.58). On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $20.46 on Friday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $62.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Passage Bio from $27.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

