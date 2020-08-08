Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.06

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.06 and traded as low as $9.08. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 6,274 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 58,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.