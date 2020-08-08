Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $64.39 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $69.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PATK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,033 shares of company stock worth $4,630,390 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $16,090,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $6,745,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $5,503,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

