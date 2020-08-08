Patron (PAT) Market Cap Tops $543,485.55

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Patron has a total market cap of $543,485.55 and approximately $5,656.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, YoBit and CoinBene. During the last week, Patron has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.83 or 0.01970778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00110821 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene, YoBit, Hotbit, IDAX, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

