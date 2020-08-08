Paxos Standard Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Coinbit, TOKOK and Crex24. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.06 million and approximately $163.95 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000488 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, KuCoin, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, ABCC, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Bittrex, Crex24, CoinEx, OKCoin, Coinsuper, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, HitBTC, Hotbit, BitMart, CoinBene, MXC, Coinall, WazirX, Kyber Network, BigONE, C2CX, BW.com, DDEX, DigiFinex, SouthXchange, BCEX, Coinbit, Binance, ZB.COM, TOKOK, OKEx, BitMax, Iquant, FCoin, P2PB2B and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

