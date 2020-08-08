PayBX (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0048

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One PayBX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.35 or 0.04966034 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029395 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013331 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire.

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

