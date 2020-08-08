PAYCENT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $335,943.02 and approximately $43.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00110920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.01970145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00192389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110486 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

