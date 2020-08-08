Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,425 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.94.

PAYC traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

