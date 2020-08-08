Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Announces Earnings Results

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Paylocity updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of PCTY traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.80. The stock had a trading volume of 754,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,462. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.48, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,311,074.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 104,440 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,183 in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.