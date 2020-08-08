PCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0103 on Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and IDEX. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $203,899.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 101.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.18 or 0.05004423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050774 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029779 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.