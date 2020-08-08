PCHAIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159,791.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 137.7% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DDEX. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $159,791.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.28 or 0.04963581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013384 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bibox, DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

