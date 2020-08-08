PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,703. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

