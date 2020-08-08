PeepCoin (PCN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $9.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 166,082,876,101 coins and its circulating supply is 126,882,876,101 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.