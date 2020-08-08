Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $5.14 on Friday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,894,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,855. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,762.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

