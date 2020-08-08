PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 6,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.57.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

