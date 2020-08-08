PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.35 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. 1,417,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,912. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $442,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,244 shares of company stock valued at $16,480,340. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

