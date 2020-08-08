Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 200,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,717. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,544,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,488,000 after buying an additional 63,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after buying an additional 133,650 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 931,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 98,328 shares during the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.