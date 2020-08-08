Penta (PNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, BCEX and HitBTC. Penta has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $31,961.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Penta has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00110920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.01970145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00192389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110486 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, LBank, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

