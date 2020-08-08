Peony Price Tops $0.0460 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a total market cap of $186,707.13 and $11,031.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 415.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,174,541 coins and its circulating supply is 4,054,713 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

