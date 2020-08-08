PEPS Coin Trading 35.1% Lower This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $111,456.37 and approximately $214.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020436 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004231 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004514 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 56,675,806 coins and its circulating supply is 37,973,774 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

