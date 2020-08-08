PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.74. 3,692,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,711. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

