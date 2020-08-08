Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.52 EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.35 EPS.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $980.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,447. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

