Performant Financial (PFMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $33.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.