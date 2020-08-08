Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 120,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

PESI stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.