Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 864.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Perrigo worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after buying an additional 761,030 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,451,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after buying an additional 461,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

