Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Trading Down 3.8%

Petroshale Inc (CVE:PSH) fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 54,001 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 226,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Petroshale from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of $31.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter.

About Petroshale (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

