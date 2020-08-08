Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.61 ($26.53).

UG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC set a €15.10 ($16.97) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of UG stock opened at €14.39 ($16.17) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.70. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($18.48) and a one year high of €21.01 ($23.61).

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

