PFB (TSE:PFB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.68

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and traded as high as $12.78. PFB shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 1,425 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PFB Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

