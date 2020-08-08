Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8,873.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,175,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after buying an additional 81,398 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 84,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 84,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 21,889,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,890,424. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.