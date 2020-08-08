Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

PHAT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,289. The company has a market cap of $958.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 57.22, a current ratio of 57.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $64.54.

PHAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

